International Traveller Sparks Covid Scare In SA

A medi-hotel breach in Adelaide has sparked a Covid-19 scare after an international traveller left his hotel to wander the CBD.

The traveller is believed to have left his quarantine hotel to spend several hours out in the city, instigating a major investigation by police.

Despite the panic surrounding the man's movements, his test later returned negative which means the virus was not active within the community.

The man arrived from overseas on August 3rd and was taken straight to the Grand Chancellor Hotel to quarantine for two weeks.

The man was tested on multiple occasions throughout his stay and returned negative tests on day one, day five and day nine.

The man left the hotel at around 10PM on Thursday and spent close to eight hours out in the city before returning to his hotel at around 6AM on Friday.

Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said he is surprised to see a breach in quarantine hotel given the extensive security arrangements.

"There have been about 22,000 guests in our medi-hotel program throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and this is the first time we have seen such a breach," he said.

Commissioner Stevens also reassured Adelaide residents that the man was not contagious while out in the community.

"I would like to reiterate that there is no known risk to the community, and South Australians should not be alarmed," he said.

"We will continue to work to maintain the high standard of security in our medi-hotels and will implement any identified changes to restrict future similar breaches of security."

