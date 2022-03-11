International Leaders Warn Russia May Use Chemical Weapons In Ukraine

International leaders are warning that Russia might deploy biological and chemical weapons in Ukraine.

Both the US and UK governments have warned that Russia may employ “false flag” tactics to justify the use of biological or chemical weapons in their attack on Ukraine.

The concerns follow the bombing of a maternity hospital in Ukraine’s city of Mariupol which European Union officials are calling a “war crime”.

While both the UK and US have expressed concerns over Russia’s potential plans to engage in chemical warfare, the US have also denounced Russia and China’s claims that the US has chemical and biological weapons labs close to the Russian border.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Russia is spreading “disinformation” in order to create “false pretexts”.

"It's Russia that has a long and well-documented track record of using chemical weapons, including in attempted assassinations and poisoning of Putin's political enemies like Alexei Navalny," she said.

"We should all be on the lookout for Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false flag operation using them."

US State Department spokesman Ned Price backed-up Ms Psaki’s comments saying Russia is “inventing false pretexts in an attempt to justify its own horrific actions in Ukraine".

UK Prime Minister said that the move to use chemical weapons is “straight out of [Russia’s] playbook”.

"They start saying that there are chemical weapons that have been stored by their opponents or by the Americans.

"So, when they themselves deploy chemical weapons, as I fear they may, they have a sort of … fake story ready to go."

