The Biggest International Cocaine Trafficker Explains How Drug Cartels Actually Work

He is the biggest cocaine trafficker in American history who says he has no guilt over the last 25 years of dealing.



Luis Navia opened up to The Hit Network's Xavier, Juelz & Pete about his criminal history and how the drug ring managed to negotiate with the government to only have 5 years in prison.

He also talked about everything from how cartels actually work to describing what Pablo Escobar was really like!

Take a listen to the full chat below:

