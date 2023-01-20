Instagram Unveils New Silence Feature For Aussie Youth

Instagram has introduced a youth-focused feature, aimed at helping users put down their phone.

The Meta-owned social platform has launched 'Quiet Mode', giving people the ability to pause notifications.

The update is part of a string of new features for younger users, after Meta called on the tech industry to set safety benchmarks.

A development was made to help teens combat over-using, hunting more ways to focus on school work late at night.

It allows people to "set healthy boundaries" by silencing messages, likes, follows and other notifications.

"Today, we’re launching ‘quiet mode’ to help people focus and to encourage people to set boundaries with friends and followers," Instagram revealed.

"Once enabled, you won’t receive any notifications, your profile’s activity status will change to ‘in quiet mode’ and we’ll automatically send an auto-reply when someone DMs you."

