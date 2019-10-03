Instagram Is Changing The Way ‘Blocking’ Works, So Listen Up

I’m sure that most of us have blocked someone on Instagram, especially if your profile is set to public.

Now, Instagram has announced that they are changing the way that blocking works and for those of you who get incredibly anxious or scared about blocking people - this is going to make it a lot easier for you.

As it currently functions, when you block someone on Instagram, they can’t search you or view any of your content.

Now, there’s an additional feature that you can choose instead, called ‘Restrict’.

Restrict is being put in place to help combat online bullying by, you guessed it, restricting how other users interact with your content.

Restrict lets you ‘restrict’ certain accounts so that:

Comments made by the restricted account can only be visible to them, and not to the recipient of it or any other user - unless it is first approved by the recipient.

Restricted users cannot see when you’re online

They can’t see if you’ve read their direct messages

Messages are redirected to the ‘message requests’ section

Most importantly - they WON’T know you’ve restricted their account at all.

Wondering how to enable this feature?

Swipe left on a comment and choose the feature option

Go to the profile of the account and choose the option from the drop down

or go to the privacy tab in settings and you’ll see the new option

Image: Refinery29

At the end of the day, if you don’t want someone viewing your content because they make you uncomfortable and are bullying you, block them - your life will be a lot easier.

You have the right to boot anyone that continually damages your self esteem out of your life.

Stay up to date on all the latest by downloading our Hit Network App on either Android or iPhone!