Ingham Born Football Star Ash Sartor Reacts To FIFA World Cup News

We've woken up to history making news today that Australia and New Zealand will host the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup!

This is the first time that the cup has been hosted in the Asia-Pacific region and will see women's football teams from across the globe compete on Aussie and NZ soil.

North Queensland product and W League star Ash Sartor (Spina) joined Hit 103.1 today, explaining what it means for young football fans, what to expect from the Matildas and more!