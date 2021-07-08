Infectious Singaporean Ship Refuses To Leave Australian Waters

MV Emerald Indah set sail to the coast of Western Australia to collect 50 thousand tonnes of wheat when a crew member in his 50s fell sick.

Due to bad weather conditions, the man was not able to be airlifted to a hospital.

The vessel then berthed in Geraldton, and he was taken to Geraldton Hospital before testing positive on Monday July 5.

Positive Perth Covid Case:

He was later transferred to a Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital in Perth for further treatment.

The ship came from Indonesia and was supposed to travel through to Kwinana to pick up the wheat.

It has been reported that the remaining 21 crew members have not been swabbed for COVID-19, but have also not exhibited any illnesses.

Perth Premier Mark McGowan said he is now working with the federal authorities to try and ensure the ship leaves Australian waters immediately.

However, the operators of the vessel said they’re waiting on further instructions before leaving.

It is reported that the man who tested positive on the MV Emerald Indah was the second engineer on the vessel, and therefore the ship could not set sail without his involvement.

While the Department of Health and the Australian Maritime Authority are monitoring the situation, the ship remains in Australian waters just west of Scarborough.

