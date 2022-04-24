Infant Among Five People Killed In Russian Missile Attack On Odessa Apartment Complex

A three-month-old baby is one of five people killed during a missile strike on an apartment complex in Odessa, Ukraine on Saturday.

Ukraine presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak made the announcement yesterday saying at least another 18 people had been injured during the attack.

Russian forces are believed to have launched at least six missiles toward the city with Ukrainian forces shooting down five.

The sixth missile was unable to be intercepted, striking an apartment building in Odessa.

Ukrainian advisor Anton Gerashchenko said that the bombs were heard coming from a number of “different areas” within the city.

"Residents of the city heard explosions in different areas," he said.

"Residential buildings were hit."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed the attacks in a video message saying the people behind the attacks will be brought to justice.

“How did she threaten Russia? It seems that killing children is just a new national idea of the Russian Federation,” - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy

“We will identify all those responsible for this strike.... Everyone who gives these orders, everyone who fulfils these orders. No matter how long it takes us, all these bastards will be responsible for every death they caused.”

The missile was one of several attacks launched on Ukraine including two reconnaissance drones which were intercepted by Ukrainian forces on Saturday.

The news of the latest attacks comes as US representatives prepare to visit Ukraine for the first time since the war began.

