Industry Leaders Plead Businesses To Hang On As Gold Coast Tourism Faces Fight Of Its Life

The Palaszczuk Government is backing a push to get the Federal Government to reinstate Job-Keeper style relief for tourism operators across the state.

The initiative follows after new research revealed 1 in 5 Gold Coast tourism jobs have been cut since the pandemic begun. More so, research predicts around 4000 more jobs will disappear by Christmas.

Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe says they warned the Morrison Government the JobKeeper cuts last March would devastate Queensland’s tourism and their prediction has come true.

“From Gold Coast’s border communities to Cairns, axing JobKeeper while Covid-19 rips through NSW and Victoria has become Queensland tourism’s worst nightmare," Hinchliffe told The Bulletin.

Furthermore, revelations only 3% of the $600 million Covid-19 Support Grants have been dolled out to eligible businesses across the state has industry leaders concerned.

Several ministers and leading tourism operators are joining in on the calls including one Environment Minister and Gaven MP Meaghan Scanlon.

"I’ve been in regular contact with local businesses and industry groups on the Gold Coast in recent weeks and one of the main issues they raise with me is the lack of a wage subsidy scheme delivered by the Federal Government,” she said.

On the other hand, Village Roadshow Theme Parks Chief Operating Officer issued a passionate plea to businesses saying there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

Bikash Randhawa

“Please, hold on because I genuinely believe we will have the best 2022 of anybody. Please keep going because next year will be much, much better,” Randhawa said.

Queensland Tourism Industry Council CEO Daniel Gschwind agrees, remaining confident operators would see a boom once visitors could return.

“Now many operators find themselves at the end of the line financially and emotionally and while we are a resilient industry, some have been pushed past their limits. But we are in a strong position to deliver what I think most consumers are looking for and it is something we must work towards," he said.

