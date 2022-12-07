Indonesia Passes Law To Ban Sex Outside Marriage

Indonesia has brought in sweeping changes to its criminal code, passing a bill to ban sex outside of marriage.

On Tuesday, the nation's parliament agreed on a new law which holds a punishment of up to one year behind bars.

With the law also applying to foreigners, Australians planning a Bali trip are being urged to be across the major change.

Lawmakers approved the ban, despite concerns it may deter tourists from coming to its shores and harming investment.

It's set to be implemented within the next three years.

Maulana Yusran, deputy chief of Indonesia's tourism industry board, labelled the new code as "counter-productive" during a time when the economy is coming to terms with pandemic recovery.

"We deeply regret the government have closed their eyes. We have already expressed our concern to the ministry of tourism about how harmful this law is," he said.

U.S. Ambassador to Indonesia, Sung Kim said the change could force less foreign investment to the Southeast Asian holiday hotspot.

"Criminalising the personal decisions of individuals would loom large within the decision matrix of many companies determining whether to invest in Indonesia," he said.