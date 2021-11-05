Indiana Jones 5 Crew Member Has Reportedly Died On Location

A crew member from the highly-anticipated Indiana Jones sequel has reportedly died on location in Morocco.

Walt Disney Studios confirmed to The Post that Indiana Jones 5 camera department pro Nic Cupac was found dead in his hotel room in the city of Fes.

A rep for the production told The Post, "Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Nic Cupac, an incredibly talented colleague and member of the film community who will be greatly missed. His sudden passing was not production related. Nic was a grip on 2nd unit.”

The 54-year-old's death is not publicly disclosed but “he is thought to have died of natural causes,” The Sun reported.

Nic Cupac is an industry veteran who has worked on big films like the Jurassic Park, Harry Potter and Star Wars franchises.

He only had recently jetted to Morrocco to help film the big-budget blockbuster.

The trouble-plagued production has had a number of setbacks. Just last week, filming was disrupted when Morocco banned flights to and from the UK amid a rise in Covid cases. Lead actor Harrison Ford, 79, was reportedly set to fly into the country just before the ban came in. It’s not known where is currently.

Production was suspended for three months when Ford suffered a severe should injury in June and it was only two weeks ago he had returned to set in Italy.

Of course, there have also been lengthy production delays due to the Covid pandemic. It was originally slated for premiere on July 9, 2021, but after it was pushed back to July 29, 2022, Disney announced last month it won’t be out until 2023.

It’s not known yet if Cupac’s death will prompt further delays.

