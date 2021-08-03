In Fabulous News, Queer Eye's Tan France Has Welcomed A Son!

Queer Eye's style icon and French tuck activist Tan France has welcomed his first child with husband Rob!

The pair welcomed their son via surrogate on July 10, and have shared an adorable family photo on Instagram captioning it with:

Give our son a warm welcome. Ismail France, born July 10th. He came 7 weeks early, so he’s been in the NICU for the past 3 weeks. But, today, we finally got to bring him home. We love him so, so much. Like, fully obsessed. Our surrogate is doing so great, post labor, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives.

The translation of the name Ismail is said to be 'heard by God', and that's just the sweetest name ever!

Back in April, Tan shared the baby news to fans on Instagram with a tongue-in-cheek pregnancy photo.

"Something we’ve wanted for soooo many years. Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love," he wrote.

We are so happy for Tan, Rob and little Ismail!

