IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Here's The Cast Of 'I'm A Celeb' 2022

2022 is here and Aussie TV has kicked off with a bang, with the newest season of Channel 10’s I’m A Celebrity throwing us straight back into the jungle!

While we had our own attempts at debunking some of the cryptic clues the network posted, we’re okay with admitting some of our guesses were way off.

Meet the celebs:

Poh Ling Yeow, MasterChef Australia OG

We’re just going to say it; we LOVE Poh. Ever since she graced our screens during the first season of MasterChef Australia, we've been enamoured our nation’s most wholesome chef. Having missed out on the MasterChef glory in 2009 AND 2020, we've got our fingers crossed for her this time around.

Nathan Buckley, Collingwood Captain and Coach

Recognised as one of the AFL G.O.A.Ts, Nathan Buckley spent 13 years playing for Collingwood before becoming their coach in 2012. We just have to know... Can he take his skills from the field to the jungle?

Maria Thattil, Miss Universe Australia 2020

While she’s best known for claiming the title of Miss Universe Australia in 2020, Maria has proven she’s got the fighting spirit by championing projects that address social justice issues, including anti-racism work and equality advocacy. Diving head-first into the jungle, Maria's looking to swap her tiara for a crown!

Beau Ryan, The Amazing Race host and NRL legend

He’s taken contestants across the planet during his time hosting The Amazing Race Australia, but can he pull it off as a competitor?

David Subritzky, imposter

If you haven’t heard of The David, there’s a reason; he’s not a real celebrity! In reality, David Subritzky is a social media influencer, but as far as the other contestants are aware, he’s a fashion mogul who’s made a living out of selling 8-inch heels.

Dylan Lewis, host and media personality

While he’s well known for being a host across several media mediums, I’m A Celeb isn’t Dylan’s first foray into the world of reality television, having won Celebrity Big Brother back in 2002. 20 years on, can the man behind the mic still bring his A-game?

Brooke McClymont, Aussie Country music star

Having already nabbed two ARIAs and fifteen Country Music Awards, Brooke’s clearly not a stranger to competition. Will her experience in the McClymonts trio help her become Queen of the Jungle? Only time will tell.

Emily Seebohm, Olympic champion

Talk about overqualified! Emily has three Olympic Gold Medals under her belt already, proving she’s got what it takes on the world and then some. We're just interested to hear how the jungle compares to the world stage!

Derek Kickett, former Essendon FC player

He’s already a cult figure in the world of AFL, but Derek Kickett is here to become the King of the Jungle. The football great, who spent a majority of his career jumping between Essendon and the Sydney Swans, garnered a reputation for his confident playing style; a family trait seen in his nephew, Buddy Franklin.

Cal Wilson, comedian and media personality

Between regular stints on Have You Been Paying Attention, Spicks and Specks and Hughesy, We Have A Problem, Cal has proven she’s no stranger to the small screen. She’s already a comedian, author, radio host and television presenter, but can she add Queen of the Jungle to her extensive resume?

