In a Wild Turn of Events, Cardi B & Carole Baskin Are Feuding

Carole Baskin from Tiger King & Cardi B have started an online feud after Cardi's WAP video dropped.



2020 has thrown us that many curveballs, that I don't think we should be surprised by anything that happens this year. So with that in mind, let me introduce a new celebrity feud, Cardi B & Carole Baskin.

Yes, Carole Baskin who made waves after appearing in the Netflix documentary, 'Tiger King', is back on our radar after criticising Cardi B for her latest music video.

The WAP music video features Megan Thee Stallion and has almost 100 million views on YouTube. It has divided critics, but most surprisingly angered Carole Baskin.

Baskin publicly spoke out about the controversial video, slamming both Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion, which has started a whole online feud.

And wow, it is complicated but I am invested:





Want more entertainment news? Catch up with Hit Entertainment



Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.