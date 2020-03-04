In A Turn Of Events, MAFS KC Wants To Be The Next Bachelorette

MAFS intruder KC joined the Hit Network's Josiah & Herbie on the show this morning and was pressed on if she would go on The Bachelor or consider being The Bachelorette.

KC wasn't too interested in the idea of being one of the Bachie girls and would MUCH prefer to be surrounded by a bunch of men after her heart.

She even said it's her FAVOURITE show! She sounds more than willing to take on the role and jump ship to ANOTHER reality TV show, so it doesn't sound like things worked out with Drew & his stuffed toy..

