In A Strange Turn Of Events, Brad Pitt Has Taught Us How To Pronounce 'Amanda Seyfried' Properly

Guess what? We're been pronouncing Amanda Seyfriend's name wrong, and Brad Pitt has corrected us!

I know what you're thinking...why Brad Pitt and what has he got to do with this? Well, Amanda was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars for her role in Mank and Brad Pitt was presenting the award.

When he mentioned her name, he pronounced it correctly...which left all of us going OHHHHH, that's how you say it!

You've probably thought Amanda's surname was pronounced "Say-freed" or "Sea-fred", buuuut it's not quite right. It's actually pronounced "Sigh-fred"

Amanda confirmed this by commenting on the video of Brad announcing the nominees and she said, "Correct pronunciation of 'Seyfried' by Brad Pitt. Thank you, @theacademy"

