In a Bubble: New South Wales Victoria Border Closure Softened For Cross-Border Residents

The New South Wales Victorian border closures have kicked in for the third time since the pandemic began.

Checkpoints are once again patrolled by Victorian police on the Lincoln Causeway after the Victoria government on Sunday declared all of NSW and the ACT as a red zone under the state's traffic light system.

Victoria's Health Minister Martin Foley reaffirmed the effectiveness of the roving border patrol, ensuring border protection does not deter residents who live on the border from going about their business.

Residents in the NSW border bubble remain eligible to cross into Victoria without a permit, if their ID shows proof of address.

City of Wadonga Mayor, Kev Poulton says locals are holding tight with the soft border approach until things settle down.

"At the monument we just hope that things stay in place as they are with the border bubble, it allows most people to get about their jobs and get access to the things they need to live their daily lives" - Cr Kev Poulton

The border closures came into effect as New South Wales recorded their highest single day increase with 112 new Covid-19 cases on Monday.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.