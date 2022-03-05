Implementing SA’s Historic Abortion Laws Drags Out

An historic vote in March last year, which saw abortion officially decriminalised in South Australia, is yet to be enacted.

Advocate groups are concerned that progress is stalling, with SA women still required to follow old legislation if they want to terminate their pregnancy.

Under the changes, abortion will be treated as a healthcare issue, not a criminal one, in line with other states including Victoria, Queensland and NSW.

However, proposed changes to performing a medical abortion, require hospital CEOs or doctors to divulge private information to the government, including the patient’s name, date of birth and address, the gender of the foetus, the date of the patient’s last menstrual period or estimated date of conception, and whether counselling was provided

Women’s Legal Services SA CEO Zita Ngor told InDaily she wonders if it's "going to be held back until after the election".

“It’s just dragging out,” she said.

“The fact that at the state level we’re still talking about getting legislation that will recognise the ability of women to make decisions about their own bodies, their own health, I find it really difficult to understand why we’re still having this debate.” - Zita Ngor

Meanwhile, women in rural and regional areas are having to travel to Adelaide to terminate a pregnancy, as telehealth services regarding early abortion are not allowed

South Australian obstetrician and Australian Medical Association (AMA) councillor Dr Brian Peat said that it’s “a real shemozzle".

“Women are still getting abortions, it’s just through the old way, which means for women in the country they have to fly down to Adelaide and face a significant waiting list,” Dr Peat revealed to InDaily.

“There’s several thousand abortions a year – it’s a substantial thing that goes on – and yet it’s seen as brush it under the carpet, keep it out of the way, out of sight, don’t mention it”

“No one seems interested in making it happen,” Dr Peat said.

