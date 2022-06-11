Images Of Bailey Smith Holding White Powder Leaked On Social Media

An official investigation has been launched by the Western Bulldogs after a photograph of Bulldogs player Bailey Smith holding a bag of white powder was leaked on social media.

The images of the AFL star are believed to have been taken while Smith was on a mental health sabbatical last year.

The western Bulldogs released a statement saying an in-depth investigation into the damning images has been launched.

“The Western Bulldogs are aware of images of Bailey Smith circulating on social media,” the statement read.

“The club is investigating the legitimacy of these images and is not in a position to comment further at this time.”

Smith is set to make a public statement at some point this afternoon.

The AFL midfielder is currently on a two-game suspension after headbutting Geelong player Zach Tuohy.

Smith said in a statement that he “regrets” his confrontation with the Geelong defender and the scuffle was “out of character”.

“I’m disappointed to be missing the next two matches, and regret that I won’t be able to help my teammates on the field during that period,”

“I understand what happened was outside of what’s expected of AFL players. Unfortunately, I let my emotions get the better of me, which is out of character for me.

“I am determined to come back in a couple of weeks to continue giving 100 per cent for my teammates and the club.”

