IKEA Is Throwing An All-You-Can Eat Lunar New Year Buffet!

Lunar New Year celebrations will be kicking off at the end of the month, and to celebrate, IKEA Tempe is hosting an epic Chinese street food buffet night!

“Join us for an evening of cultural celebrations and delicious all-you-can-eat Chinese street food!” the event reads.

The event will take place from 5:30pm - 7:30pm on Wednesday, January 22nd, with tickets ranging from $14.95 - $29.95 (children under 5 eat free).

Find out more information and book here!

Lunar New Year takes place on January 25th, and will see festivities welcome us into the year of the Rat!

Check out the entire schedule for Sydney's Lunar New Year festivities here!

