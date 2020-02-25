Ignatius Park College To Host Breakfast Around ‘Respect For Women’

Ignatius Park College are collaborating with Soroptimist Townsville Breakwater Club set to host a ‘Respect for Women, Respect for All’ breakfast next week, leading into International Women’s Day on Sunday, March 8.

The breakfast on Thursday, March 5 will be prepared by the Ignatius Park students, and will see a panel debate from peers and students around the topic of respect.

The young gentlemen and attendees will also hear from special guest The Honourable Pru Goward who is a former Cabinet Minister, Sex Discrimination Commissioner and was a pioneering television reporter with the ABC.

Your $50 ticket also includes lucky door prizes, so be quick to book here!

WHEN: Thursday 5 March 2020 at 6:00am for 6:30am start

WHERE: Ignatius Park College Edmund Rice Hall

384 Ross River Road, Cranbrook, Townsville, Queensland 4814