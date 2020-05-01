Iggy Azalea Just Pulled A Kylie Jenner And Gave Birth To A Baby!

The internet is alive with rumours that Iggy Azalea just became a first time Mum. While the Aussie rapper is set to confirm the news herself, apparently she gave birth to a baby over the weekend!

In true Kylie Jenner style, Iggy - who is normally very forthcoming with updates on her personal life - hid her pregnancy from the public eye.

Iggy and her baby daddy Playboi Carti's close pall DJ Akadmiks confirmed the news on his Instagram account.

Iggy herself seems to have deleted a chunk of her Instagram posts but has still been pretty active on Twitter during isolation, revealing she was so bored she was thinking of watching the movie Cats lol...

While we wait to hear the news officially, we're sending all our best wishes to the new Mum!

