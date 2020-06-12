Iggy Azalea Confirms She's Had A Baby After Keeping Fans In The Dark

SURPRISE! Aussie rapper, Iggy Azalea, has announced the birth of her baby boy!

Fans were sure she was pregnant, but Iggy pulled a Kylie Jenner and kept it all under wraps - this is becoming a trend.

The 30-year-old revealed the news on Instagram, saying:

“I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realise I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.

"I want to keep his life private, but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words"

While she HAS shared the news of her son, she hasn't revealed who the father is. Although, it is believed the father is 23-year-old rapper, Playboi Carti, who she'd said to be dating.

Congrats, Iggy!

