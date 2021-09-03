If Your Dad Loves A G&T Or A Rum, Read On

If you're dad's a bit out there AND he bloody loves a gin and tonic AND he's too hard to buy for, well, we might just have the Father's Day present for you.

It's called Scapegrace Black and it's the world’s first naturally black gin, a mixed bag of natural botanicals from our Kiwi neighbours bound to take dad’s classic G&T up a notch.

Come on. IT CHANGES COLOUR!

If dad's more a rum dude, then there's also this. Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva. Delicately distilled in ancient copper pots and aged in small oak casks for up to twelve years.

That's a long time! But hey, your dad's worth it, right!

Plus, the bottle's an absolute winner!

Grab either of these winners at your local Vintage Cellars, Dan Murphy's or Boozbud. And happy Father's Day to all the dads out there!

