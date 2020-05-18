If You’ve Got A Spare $40 You Can Get A Birthday Wish From Matty Bowen

Cowboy great Matthew ‘Mango’ Bowen has joined the world of famous faces who are sending you love on the anniversary of your birth.

It will cost ya though!

For less than a pineapple you can have a personalised birthday wish from the NRL star, who has joined a long line up on Aussie Sports Stars on Swysh.

How it works:

Choose your favourite sports star that you would like to send you a video Request a birthday shoutout, motivational video, get well soon wishes, or simply ask your star a question! Surprise someone with a gift or share your video with your friends

A video message from Matty Bowen will cost you $40, while NRL headliner makers Josh Addo-Carr will set you back $70 and Mitchell Pearce and expensive $75.

Requesting a video from our Cowboy will see 20% of the cost donated equally to Starlight Children's Foundation and Variety the Children's Charity.

Matty Bowen is currently the only Cowboy star on the website…I wonder how much JT would cost?!



