Fans of High School Music, get ready to bust out your singing chops because Director Kenny Ortega has a brand new show for us to get stuck into!

'Julie and The Phantoms' follows the story of Julie (Madison Reyes) who loses her passion for music after her Mum dies. But when the ghosts of three dreamy musicians (Charlie Gillespie, Owen Patrick Joyner, Jeremy Shada) from 1995 suddenly appear in her Mum's old music studio, Julie feels her own inner spirit beginning to reawaken, and she's inspired to start singing and writing songs again.

As their friendship with Julie grows, the boys convince her to create a new band together: Julie and the Phantoms.

We can't wait for this!

'Julie and The Phantoms' premieres on Netflix on September 10th.

