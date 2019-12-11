If You Loved Bridesmaids Just Wait Til You See 'Like A Boss'

Where do we even start with this trailer. Firstly. we'll challenge you not to laugh when you watch the trailer for 'Like A Boss'. If you don't, you are dead inside.

Starring Tiffany Haddish, Aussie Rose Byrne and the one and only Jennifer Coolidge, this movie centres around the characters of Mia and Mel who are severely in debt and get taken advantage of by the 'yeasty' Claire Luna (played by Salma Hayek).

We have to warn you, there are some serious adult themes and grown up language in this trailer!

See what we mean?

The movie is in cinemas on January 23, 2020 and b*tch, we cannot WAIT!

