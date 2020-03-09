If You Live Near The Stadium, Apply For Your Parking Permit Now

Council are reminding locals living near the stadium, to sort out their free parking permits.

A Regulated Parking Permit Scheme will be implemented during Queensland Country Bank Stadium events to ensure residents are still able to park on their streets and to help minimise the impact stadium patrons have on surrounding suburbs.

The interim parking regulations are set to begin for the first game to be held at the Queensland Country Bank Stadium in order to reduce the impact on locals living near the new stadium.

The regulations will limit on-street parking in the residential event zone to 15 minutes for people who do not have a permit and for two hours in the Palmer Street precinct from one hour before until one hour after a game or major event.

To apply or get the answer to any questions, visit Council's website now.

Households in the event zone can apply for a residential parking permit for on-street car parking and businesses are able to apply for customer permits.

Council will also consider issuing special permits for additional vehicles for households where there is a legitimate need, on a case-by-case basis.