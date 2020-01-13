If You Forgot, Or Didn’t Know- These Are The Ross River Water Craft Rules

We didn't know all of these!

Article heading image for If You Forgot, Or Didn’t Know- These Are The Ross River Water Craft Rules

TripAdvisor

The Ross River is a hive of activity during summer, from fishing through the skiing it’s always a buzz- but did you know there’s rules?

The list of what you can and can’t do is long, and you may have forgotten some, so here’s a refresher!

Specifically to the Black Weir area:

  • All water-skiing requires a permit, due to high demand, which can be booked up to 7 days in advance.
  • Permits are only valid for one hour, you can book up to three hours in one day.
  • If you need to cancel a booking, don’t forget! Failure to cancel an unused booking may result in a one month ban.
  • You can not free style Jet Ski.
  • You can only use a Jet Ski to tow water skiers.
  • You can not use a toboggan, tube, or sea biscuit.
Post

Council have a map online that summarises all the zones too and what they mean, so check it out here.

 

MEET COREY- HE GOT WAY TOO CLOSE TO A CROC ON THE STRAND!

 

Carley Whittington

13 January 2020

Article by:

Carley Whittington

thisistownsville
ross river
water craft
Listen Live!
thisistownsville
ross river
water craft
thisistownsville
ross river
water craft
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs