Idris Elba Has Tested Positive To Coronavirus Despite Having No Symptoms

Idris Elba has this morning announced he has tested positive to Coronavirus.

The British actor took to social media to explain that although he hadn’t shown any symptoms, he decided to get tested after finding out he had been in contact with somebody who did have the virus.

Take a look:

“Look, this is serious, you know? Now's the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands. Beyond that, there are people out there who aren't showing symptoms and that can easily spread it," he explained.

"So now's a real time to be really vigilant about washing your hands, keeping your distance okay? We've told our families, they're very supportive… I just wanted to share my news with you guys and I will keep you updated as how I'm doing, so far we're feeling okay. Alright, man. Stay positive and don't freak out."

We're glad to hear Idris and his family are doing okay, and wish him a speedy recovery.

