Idina Menzel Wants To Return As Elsa For A Third 'Frozen' Movie

With Encanto becoming Disney’s biggest musical hit, can we expect another Frozen, or should we be prepared to let it go? (Pun totally intended.)

It’s been several years since the release of Frozen II, but Idina Menzel is whole-heartedly prepared to reprise her role as Elsa for another sequel.

While she admitted she doesn’t have anything definitive to run with, the actress/vocalist/Queen of Broadway told People Magazine she would jump at the chance to revisit the frosty kingdom of Arendelle.

“I hope [Frozen 3 will happen] but I don’t know… I [could] be 80 and play a blonde, animated girl who is, like, 15… who has amazing arms, by the way,” she quipped.

While we’d love to see more of Mendel’s Elsa, one role she won’t be reprising is the lead for Universal’s two-part adaptation of Wicked.

51-year-old Menzel was the first star to portray Elphaba when the hit musical landed on Broadway back in 2003, but wasn’t approached to feature in the films.

Instead, multi-multi-award-winning actress and singer Cynthia Erivo will be donning the green greasepaint, opposite Ariana Grande’s Glinda.

While we don’t have any confirmation of Frozen 3, the first Wicked film is expected to hit cinemas on December 25th, 2024.

