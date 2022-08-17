Iconic TV Show 'The Mole' Is Confirmed To Return

It was the TV show households huddled around the television to watch and now it's been confirmed that 'The Mole' is set to return!

For those not familiar, the show centres around a team of people working to add cash and prizes to a major pot, with only one of the group walking away with it all. Among the players is a mole who has to set about sabotaging the tasks in order to stop the prize pool from increasing.

So everyone is suspicious of everyone while the mole tries to keep their identity a secret so they can be the ultimate winner and outplay everyone.

Variety is reporting that Netflix is behind the reboot and that they have ordered a ten-episode run. Suspicions arose when the streamer added past seasons of the show to their US platform at the end of 2021.

We cannot WAIT to see this!

