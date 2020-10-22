Iconic WA News Duo Rick & Sue Tell Us Everything You Need To Know About The Telethon This Weekend!

Since joining forces at Channel 7 in January 1985, Rick Ardon and Susannah Carr have dominated the news and made history as the world's longest-serving news duo!

The amazing duo joined The Hit Network's Xavier, Juelz & Pete to chat about the upcoming Telethon this weekend and even reminisce over their first one where they had an encounter with THE Michael Jackson!

Take a listen below for the full story:

