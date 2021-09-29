Iconic Far North Music Venue In Fight To Stay Open

A live music venue in the Far North is in a fight to remain open, after 40 years of service.

The site at Kuranda Amphitheatre is relying on volunteers to save the venue, a spot that has hosted performances from Midnight Oil, Mumford and Sons and more/

Organisers and volunteers are hoping the Kuranda Spring Festival will be well engaged to help raise money.

Kuranda Amphitheatre Society president Liza Dewey said the venue are on the brink of closing the place due to COVID causing ongoing cancellations.

“We are almost close to closing down if we don’t get a concert. We got some Covid funding last year to help us pay the bills. It costs about $60,000 a year to sit there with all our bills and insurance,” Ms Dewey said.