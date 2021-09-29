Iconic Far North Music Venue In Fight To Stay Open
'Save Our Amphitheatre'
A live music venue in the Far North is in a fight to remain open, after 40 years of service.
The site at Kuranda Amphitheatre is relying on volunteers to save the venue, a spot that has hosted performances from Midnight Oil, Mumford and Sons and more/
Organisers and volunteers are hoping the Kuranda Spring Festival will be well engaged to help raise money.
Kuranda Amphitheatre Society president Liza Dewey said the venue are on the brink of closing the place due to COVID causing ongoing cancellations.
“We are almost close to closing down if we don’t get a concert. We got some Covid funding last year to help us pay the bills. It costs about $60,000 a year to sit there with all our bills and insurance,” Ms Dewey said.
Without government funding, keeping the theatre alive is becoming increasingly difficult.
“It is very hard at the moment, we don’t know what is going to happen. We are trying to stay optimistic but it is pretty tricky,” Ms Dewey said.
“To lose that space would be devastating to the community. I think it is very important for the whole region, not only Kuranda, it has always been a meeting place for everybody.”
This weekend is the 40th anniversary of the venue, Ms Dewey said they were going to celebrate and hope to fund enough money to continue the tradition and operations.
“Forty years is a very long time for a voluntary organisation such as us to have survived so far without any real government help,” Ms Dewey said.
The Kuranda Spring Festival begins at noon on Sunday, with a $5 entry going towards saving the amphitheatre.
