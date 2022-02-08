ICONIC EXES: Hilary Duff And Joel Madden Reunite

HOLD THE LINE: One of the most iconic #noughties couples have been spotted together, sixteen years after calling it a day.

Hilary Duff and Good Charlotte’s Joel Madden were spotted enjoying each other’s company over the weekend, hanging out with their spouses, Matthew Koma and Nicole Richie, during a ‘couple’s night out’.

The former duo began dating in 2004, when Hilary was 16 and Joel was 24 (make of that what you will).

After two years together, the pair split in 2006, remaining in-touch and having a ‘great relationship’ as friends.

Almost immediately after their separation, Joel began dating Nicole, who he married in 2010 after four years of dating. They have two children, who are 12 and 14.

Meanwhile, Duff got married and divorced to Mike Comrie before finding her home in Matthew, who she wed in 2019. The happy couple welcomed baby Mae to the family last year, rounding out their family of five.

