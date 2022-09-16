Iconic 80's Movie The NeverEnding Story Is Getting A Reboot

It's a movie that any child of the 80's (or those who appreciate the era) can call back on. From its incredible special effects, puppetry, and magical storyline, The NeverEnding Story is one of a kind.

So now the rumour is it's getting a REBOOT!

Listen to our streaming podcast below for all of the details (skip to 7:30 mark if you just want that) and check out everything worth watching that has landed on streaming platforms this week...

Do you think this is a good idea?

