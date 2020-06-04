"I've Just Reseeded That!" Man Tells ScoMo To Get Off His Lawn During Press Conference

Imagine telling the PM to get off ya damn lawn while he's running a press conference!

Well, that happened today in Googong, NSW when ScoMo was interrupted by a homeowner telling him & media, "can everyone get off the grass please?"

But it wasn't just ANY ordinary grass, it had just been reseeded. DAMN IT, SCOMO! Way to ruin a day...and ruin grass in tip-top shape.

Check out the hilarious moment here:

When they moved off his lawn, the man even said "sorry man" to the PM.

Mate, do you know who you're talking to?

He probably didn't even realise it was his Prime Minister casually on his lawn to update the media on the $25,000 home reno grant. Maybe he could get some new grass with it?

