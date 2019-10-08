I Spotted Something In The ‘Masked Singer’ Audience & It’s Weirder Than The Show

We all know that The Masked Singer is an absolutely insane show which has surprised us with the big viewership numbers its drawn.

There is a lot going on during that show, from all the costumes and serious security guard/assistants, to Lindsay Lohan looking confused, so you’re forgive for not being able to spot all the bizarre action happening before your eyes.

But last night, I saw something that quite simply made me utter: “what the f**ksicle stick was that?”

It was during the Dragon’s performance… actually, why don’t you have one quick look to see if you notice it too:

Did you see it?

Did you see THIS MAN WITH A PUG FOR A HEAD?

WHAT IS THIS?

IS THIS EVER EXPLAINED?

WHO IS THIS PUG MAN?

WHY IS THIS PUG MAN?

HOW IS THIS PUG MAN?

You can tell the producer really wanted that shot in there too.

My best guess is that this is a family member or friend of one of the Masked Singers who also has to keep their identity under wraps… but STILL.

It’s so unexplained and I love it.

Maybe we should start a new work sweep? Who is the Pug Person?

Please leave your best predictions in our Facebook comments!

Oh and I also turned this into a gif because, come on:

