‘I’m really Grateful That Locky Dumped Me’ Bella Varelis Opens Up About The Bachelor & Fans Think She’s Having A Dig

"Can I Leave?" Was possibly the best line delivered at a Bachelor finale, it was delivered by Bella Varelis to Locky Gilbert after he told her he had chosen Irena Srbinovska.

At the time, Bella was devastated that she had just wasted the majority of 2020 (same girl, same) and data on establishing a relationship with Locky Gilbert, which never came to fruition.

Recently, Bella took to her YouTube in a Q&A video, where she answered questions about her time on The Bachelor and admitted that she had moved on from the experience.

‘‘I don’t regret anything. At the end of the day, everything happens for a reason, and I’m actually really grateful that Locky dumped me... If Locky hadn’t have dumped me, Bec and I wouldn’t have moved in together, she’s now become one of my best friends… Every person that comes into your life is a lesson, and Locky was just a lesson.’’

The Bachelor questions continued when she was asked this juicy one "If tables were turned, and you found out he said he’d loved Irena, but picked you, would you stay with him?"

She answered, that she probably wouldn't have stayed with him, but then followed up that she wasn't sure.

Bachelor fans who have watched the video think Bella has taken a subtle swipe at Locky Gilbert and Irena Srbinovska even though she admitted that she was ‘really happy for them’.

Even if this video was a subtle dig at the couple, it’s definitely not the first one:

