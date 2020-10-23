I'm A Celeb's Miguel Sounds Unrecognisable When He Speaks With An Aussie Accent

Shook.

Article heading image for I'm A Celeb's Miguel Sounds Unrecognisable When He Speaks With An Aussie Accent

Channel 10

The man who is pretty much known for her thick Spanish accent shows us what he actually sounds like without it! 

We literally didn't recognise his voice... Aussie Chef and 'I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!' winner Miguel Maestre joined The Hit Network's Xavier, Juelz & Pete who talked about everything from his new show cooking to what he really sounds like!

Take a listen below:

Missed Xavier, Juelz & Pete this morning? Download our app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows. 

23 October 2020

Im A Celbrity Get Me Out Of Here
accent
Miguel Maestre
Listen Live!
Im A Celbrity Get Me Out Of Here
accent
Miguel Maestre
Im A Celbrity Get Me Out Of Here
accent
Miguel Maestre
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs