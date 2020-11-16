I’m A Celeb’s Julia Morris Reveals How You Can Figure Out Who’s On This Season Just By Watching The Promo

Who do you think it is?

Article heading image for I’m A Celeb’s Julia Morris Reveals How You Can Figure Out Who’s On This Season Just By Watching The Promo

Finally, after six years in the African jungle, we got to speak to the host, Julia Morris who revealed the perfect clues for this year's celebs! 

Plus, she revealed where the hell are they filming this season of I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!

We have a sneaky feeling because of its location we might see a Hemsworth or a Zac Efron on the show.

Take a listen to the full chat below:

