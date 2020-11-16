I’m A Celeb’s Julia Morris & Dr Chris Brown Finally Confirm Where They're Actually Filming

Honestly, the one thing we've wanted to know all year.

Where the hell are they filming this season of I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here?

Finally, after six years in the African jungle, we got to speak to the two hosts, Julia Morris and Dr Chris Brown spoke to The Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo who finally confirmed the secret location of their filming...Plus, what you can expect on this season of the TV series!

We have a sneaky feeling because of its location we might see a Hemsworth or a Zac Efron on the show!

Take a listen below!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.