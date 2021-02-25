I'm A Celeb's Jack Vidgen Drops Banger Nightclub Track

'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here' star Jack Vidgen has made a triumphant return to music with a brand new club banger titled ' Pray'.

The song shows off Jack's enviable vocal range and has a beat that is sure to get stuck in your head.

*WARNING - Coarse language*

If you've ever wished for Jack to serenade you, well now you can! He's teamed up with the new app 'Serenade' for Mardi Gras and the release of his new song, where you can get your favourite stars to sing to you!

Get your copy of 'Pray' here.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!