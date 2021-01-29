I’m A Celeb’s 'Dipper' Says Why His Conversation With Jack Vigden On Homosexuality Was His Favourite!

- Entertainment NewsI’m A Celeb’s 'Dipper' Says Why His Conversation With Jack Vigden On Homosexuality Was His Favourite!
This is SO powerful.
Anyone who is avidly watching this year's surprisingly dramatic season of I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! would've heard some of the powerful conversations that have happened!
Ex-AFL champ 'Dipper' aka Robert DiPierdomenico has been at the forefront of a lot of them, with one of the top ones being an open discussion on homosexuality and sport with Aussie singer Jack Vidgen!
Speaking with the Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo Dipper opened up saying just how important these conversations were and why he's so glad he had them!
Eve Swain: @Eveeswain