I’m A Celeb’s 'Dipper' Says Why His Conversation With Jack Vigden On Homosexuality Was His Favourite!

This is SO powerful.

Article heading image for I’m A Celeb’s 'Dipper' Says Why His Conversation With Jack Vigden On Homosexuality Was His Favourite!

Channel 10

Anyone who is avidly watching this year's surprisingly dramatic season of I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! would've heard some of the powerful conversations that have happened!

Ex-AFL champ 'Dipper' aka Robert DiPierdomenico has been at the forefront of a lot of them, with one of the top ones being an open discussion on homosexuality and sport with Aussie singer Jack Vidgen!

Speaking with the Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo Dipper opened up saying just how important these conversations were and why he's so glad he had them!

Take a listen to the full chat below:

Eve Swain: @Eveeswain

29 January 2021

