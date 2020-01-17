I'm A Celeb's Dilruk Confirms Charlotte & Ryan Are The Real Deal

This morning on the Hit Network, we spoke to I'm A Celeb's Dilruk Jayasinha who revealed the relationship between Charlotte & Ryan is real!

There's been a bit of speculation around that the budding romance is merely a PR stunt to entice viewers, but Dil revealed after switching beds with Ryan to get him closer to Char that things were genuine.

He even listed a ‘base’ they got to in their relationship...yikes!

LISTEN BELOW:

