I'm A Celeb's Cal Wilson Reveals Deeply Personal Motive Behind Her Chosen Charity

While she may have been booted from the jungle after losing last night’s elimination challenge, I’m A Celeb’s Cal Wilson hasn’t stopped championing Bowel Cancer Australia.

The Kiwi comedian joined the Hit Network to reflect on her stint on the show, and opened up about the deeply personal motive which pushed her to advocate for bowel cancer awareness.

Grab the tissues and catch the chat with the latest jungle evictee:

