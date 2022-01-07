I'm A Celeb Australia Fans Think This Person Will Win!

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! is back for 2022, with a new bunch of celebs eating rice and beans and participating in challenges to win money for their chosen charity and be crowned King or Queen of the jungle.

While we're only a week in, fans think they have an idea on who will win this season, and betting odds are saying it all.

While the final say will be determined by a live vote at the finale, Sportsbet always seem to be on the ball with their reality TV odds, so we can't help but take it as a major hint.

So, who is tipped to win I'm A Celebrity for 2022?

*Drum roll*

Aussie TV and radio host, Dylan Lewis! Lewis' odds are at 2.00 (at time of publishing). In second place, they have Beau Ryan at 3.25, followed by Brooke McClymont at 5.00.

You can watch I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here on Channel 10 Sunday-Thursday at 7:30pm.

Brooke Blurton Labels Abbie Chatfield A "Narcissist" In Scathing Instagram Post

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!