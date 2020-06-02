I'm A Celeb Ajay Reveals Why She Called The Police & Had No Answer During US Protests

America has been gripped by escalating violent protests after George Floyd died while a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest.

Ajay Rochester from I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! Australia is currently in Beverly Hills, LA revealed what the atmosphere is currently like in the US and opens up about her unnerving experience with the local police.

Take a listen to the full chat below:

