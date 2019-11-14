I Just Took A DNA Test, Turns Out Lizzo Is Performing At The Opera House!

When it comes to banger tunes and epic performers of 2019, Lizzo is the first name that comes to mind. Which is why we're over the moon the singer has announced she's set to perform at the Sydney Opera House!

Lizzo will appear at the iconic venue on January 6, 2020 and pre-sale tickets commence on November 20. General tickets go on sale on November 21.

