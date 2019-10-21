"I Have Tried, And It's Impossible"- Ines Reveals Her Life Will Never Be The Same

This morning The Hit Network spoke to MAFS contestant, Ines about life after the show and her relationship with the other cast members. 

Speaking to the Hit Network's Bodge, Ines revealed she still hasn't been able to go back to her old way of life and would never return to a show like MAFS... but she did say she'd do rival reality show!

Ines Can’t Go Back To Old Way Of Life After MAFS 

How Ines Reacted To News Some Of The MAFS Girls Are Still Fighting

